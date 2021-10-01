STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civil police officer held for impregnating minor

A civil police officer was arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating a minor girl in Dakshina Kannada district.

Published: 01st October 2021

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A civil police officer was arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating a minor girl in Dakshina Kannada district. The Kadaba police said Sivaraj of Kadaba police station was arrested. He has been suspended pending inquiry. Two years ago, a case was registered at Kadaba police station in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl. 

Sivaraj was a member of the team that was investigating the case and got in touch with the girl through phone calls under the cover of investigation. He offered to marry her and sexually abused her.  Her parents came to know about the incident when she got pregnant. When Sivaraj came to know that the girl was pregnant, he backed off from the affair. 

Then, the parents forced the girl to undergo abortion. It is alleged that Sivaraj paid for the hospital expenses for the abortion. Following this, the girl and her mother were reported missing under mysterious circumstances.  Her father lodged a complaint. Since the issue became a controversy involving the police, senior officials stepped in. Meanwhile, it is reported that the missing girl and her mother were found in Bengaluru.

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED
