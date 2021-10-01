Draft depth of four minor Kerala ports to be increased

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to promote short sea shipping, the government has taken steps to increase the draft depth of four minor ports in the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday.



Inaugurating a shipping trade meet organised by the Kerala Maritime Board through video conferencing, he said the draft depth of the ports at Azheekal, Beypore, Kollam and Vizhinjam will be increased by seven metres in the first phase and 11 metres in the second phase.

“The existing services, which connect Kochi with Azhikkal, Beypore and Kollam ports, will be extended to Vizhinjam. Azhikkal, Beypore and Kollam ports have handled a total of 1,152 containers within three months after starting short sea shipping service. Apart from financial benefits, short sea shipping will help to reduce traffic congestion on roads and carbon emission,” said Chief Minister. He said that vessel operators have agreed to share a minimum of 20 per cent of incentives given by the government to promote short sea shipping with the exporters and importers.

PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas delivered the keynote speech and Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil presided over. MLAs K V Sumesh, M Mukesh and M Vincent, Kerala Maritime Board Chairman V J Mathew, Ports Additional Secretary Ramesh Thankappan, Coast Guard DIG Ravi and National Shipping Board member Rahul Modi spoke on the occasion. The trade meet was attended by representatives of foreign and Indian shipping companies, exporters and importers.