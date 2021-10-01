Former Kerala Chief Secretary CP Nair passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Chief Secretary and writer CP Nair, 81, passed away here on Friday. He was under treatment for an age-related illness for some time.

A 1962 batch IAS officer, Chellappan Parameswaran Nair had held various positions during his career.

He was a member of the Administrative Reforms Commission during 2016-21. He had also held positions like Home Secretary, Labour Secretary, Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board, private Secretary to late chief minister K Karunakaran. He had also headed a panel formed to amend the archaic Kerala Education Act and Rules (KEAR).

He was also instrumental in setting up various Welfare Boards for workers during his stint as labour secretary. Born to renowned playwright and short story writer N P Chellappan Nair, he had written various books including his experience as a civil servant.