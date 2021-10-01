STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who hushed up Monson's case at Pandalam police station?

This happened even as the state police department was already aware of the suspected activities of Monson based on an intelligence report.

Crime Branch officials removing the nameboards put up in front of the house of Monson Mavunkal. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Who intervened to prevent the police even from summoning Monson Mavunkal for collecting his statement in connection with the cheating case involving over Rs 6 crore registered at the Pandalam station on August 5, 2020?  

The police intelligence wing is trying to find out the person responsible for hushing up the probe though the complaint was lodged with the state police chief against Monson on July 23, 2020.

This happened even as the state police department was already aware of the suspected activities of Monson based on an intelligence report. Then DGP Loknath Behera had also forwarded this report to the Enforcement Directorate on February 5, 2020.  

“We have our own mechanism to find out what had transpired,” said an intelligence officer.  Meanwhile, the police are trying to collect all details of the cases registered at various police stations in the state.

