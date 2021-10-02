'An attempt to please all': Kerala IUML not impressed by Congress' stand on minority issues

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The first state working committee meeting of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) convened on Saturday after the assembly poll expressed dissatisfaction over Congress' stand in many issues concerning minorities.

In the meeting commenced in Manjeri, the party felt Congress' position in the controversial remarks of Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt and in minority scholarship issue, wasn't stern but 'an attempt to please all'.

The second powerful ally of UDF is also skeptical of Congress regaining its lost ground after the huge defeat in the election. The cracks and rebel voices within the Congress would affect the unity of the front.

The working committee meeting also found IUML'S defeat in the assembly poll as a major one. A separate committee will be formed to look into party's defeat in 12 constituencies.