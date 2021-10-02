Anitha Pullayil - Italy-based Malayali woman link between Monson, top cop Behera, politicos?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Italy-based Malayali woman Anitha Pullayil is now the talk of the town after she made a statement to help former state police chief Loknath Behera wriggle out of the sticky situation after his alleged links with self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal came out in the open.

While rumours are rife that it was through Anitha that senior police officials and politicians in the state became acquainted with Monson, who claimed to be into welfare activities for non-resident Malayalis using the name of Pravasi Malayali Federation (PMF), no one really knows how Anitha became a Kerala government-nominated member of Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), the flagship project of the state government to bring all non-resident Keralites (NRKs) on one platform.

Many police officers confirmed to have seen Anitha at the state police headquarters on several occasions in the last three years. “It’s through LKS and PMF that Anitha managed to establish connection with senior police officials in the state,” said an officer on condition of anonymity. Anitha had also frequented Monson’s residence at Kaloor in Kochi. “It was really surprsing when Anitha was selected an official delegate for LKS. Her name was recommended by someone,” said an officer.

As per an order dated December 31, 2019 of Pravasi Welfare Department on selection of delegates for LKS, Anitha was the only delegate selected from Italy for it. “We don’t know on what grounds she was selected by the government, that too when there were more eligible NRKs in Italy,” said a Malayali based in Italy.

A senior police official said Anitha was able to create an impression among many police officers within a short span of time that she was really into helping many Keralites. Anitha, who moved to Italy from Mala in Thrissur around 20 years back, is now a healthcare worker in Italy and is married to an Italian. Though both Anitha and Monson were part of the PMF, no one couldn’t give a clear explanation on how Monson became part of it.

“Yes, as an official of PMF, I had been to the residence of Monson for official purposes. My visits to the state police headquarters were also official. I dont know why I am being targeted for exposing a fraud person like Monson. I was selected for Lok Kerala Sabha because of my activities in PMF,” she said.