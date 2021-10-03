STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala prepares new quarantine rules for international travellers from Oct 4

All international travellers, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to take RT-PCR upon reaching the airports in the state.

Published: 03rd October 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

A family reaches Kochi airport wearing safety masks on Sunday

For representative purposes. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union health ministry has informed the state about the new guidelines for fixing mandatory quarantine periods for international travellers, said health minister Veena George.

Under the new guidelines travellers from the United Kingdom will have to undergo 10 days of quarantine at home or destination address. Those coming from South Africa, Brazil and Europe had to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 7 days. The new restriction will come into force from October 4. All international travellers, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to take RT-PCR upon reaching the airports in the state.

Travellers from other countries have to observe 14-day self-monitoring if they test negative in the test. Besides the RT-PCR test, samples of travellers from countries such as UK, South Africa, Brazil, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will be sent for testing the presence of virus mutation.

The central government’s decision to introduce the 10 day quarantine for British citizens arriving in India was seen as a reciprocal approach for similar restriction for Indian citizens traveling to the UK

. The travellers will have to take three RT-PCR tests - first within 72 hours of the flight, on arrival at the airport and the third at the completion of the eighth day of arrival.

ALSO WATCH | Kutty School: A big 'small' idea to help poor students | Covid-19

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala airports covid protocol
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp