Seven-year-old boy killed after uncle hits hammer on head in Kerala's Idukki

The uncle also attacked the boy's mother, who is his wife's sister, her 15-year-old daughter and mother Sainaba.

03rd October 2021

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a heinous incident, a seven-year-old boy in Idukki was killed after he was hit with a hammer on his head by his uncle on Sunday morning. Althaf Riyas of Riyas Manzil in Amakkulam was killed by his uncle Shajahan, a resident of Vandiperiyar in Idukki.

Shajahan also attacked Althaf's mother Safiya, who is Shajahan's wife' sister, her 15-year-old daughter and mother Sainaba. The condition of Safiya and Sainaba are said to be critical and have been taken to the Kottayam Medical College for treatment purpose.

As per the police sources, the family issues between both the parties had lead to the occurring of the incident.

Shajahan and his wife were living separately over some family issues. In the feeling that Safiya and her mother were the reason behind their separation, Shajahan took the extreme decision to kill them, it is learnt.

On Sunday by 3 am, Shajahan reached Safi's house in Amakkulam, broke into their house and attacked Althaf and Safiya with a hammer he had held in his hands. Later he went to Sainaba's house nearby, and attacked her and Safia’s 15 year old daughter who was sleeping.

As the girl screamed and ran out of the house, neighbours came there hearing the sound. By the time, Shajahan fled from the spot. Althaf succumbed to injuries at the spot and his body is presently being kept at the taluk hospital in Adimaly.

Vellathooval police reached the spot and launched probe for Shajahan, who is absconding.

