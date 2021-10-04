Colleges in Kerala reopen for final year classes amid Covid protocol

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of one-and-a-half years owing to the first and second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the colleges in Kerala reopened on Monday, resuming the offline regular classes without any hassles. The classes began at 10 am; but, attendance was not compulsory in the initial phase.

While the classes for the final year UG and PG began on Monday, those for the first year and second year UG students will begin on October 18.

All the students were checked for their temperatures and given hand sanitisers at the entry point of the colleges. Only those students who have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine are being allowed on the campuses.

Many students were happy to see their friends and classmates after long periods of time. The authorities did not allow large groups to gather and have made arrangements to maintain social distancing in the classrooms.

The college campuses were disinfected in the last three days. Post-graduate classes were held with full attendance while it was 50 per cent for final-year degree courses.

In the first phase, priority will be given to practical classes for science subjects. The classes for other semesters will continue online. The classrooms, libraries, and laboratories have been sanitised already with the help of the local self-government bodies concerned, health workers, and NGOs. The state government had earlier asked the respective institutional heads to ensure that the students follow strict COVID-19 health protocol. The health department has also issued a set of guidelines to ensure the safety of students.