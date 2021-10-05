Former Wayanad district chief PV Balachandran is latest Congress leader to quit party

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Desertions from the Congress appear to be continuing unabated with P V Balachandran, former president of the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) and present KPCC executive committee member, being the latest to leave the party.

Announcing his decision on Tuesday, Balachandran said the Congress cannot defeat the BJP at the national level. "The recent defeat of the party and the victory of the Left front in the state assembly election also is proof of the fact that people will not stand with leaders who have lost their sense of direction," he said.

The former DCC president has not dismissed news about him joining the CPM. It is learned that district CPM leaders had a discussion with him and Balachandran will announce a decision soon.

The resignation of the leader came amid a crisis in the Wayanad DCC over the Sulthan Bathery Cooperative Urban Bank recruitment scam. Balachandran had also alleged that present DCC president and MLA I C Balakrishnan is involved in the scam. He accused Balakrishnan of destroying the Congress in Wayanad.

Earlier, K C Rosakutty, P K Anilkumar and M S Viswanathan had left the Congress in Wayanad.