Kerala govt, opposition trade charges against each other over 'links' to conman Monson

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling front and opposition made veiled attacks against each other during the adjournment motion demanding a discussion on conman Monson Mavunkal, the accused in a case relating to fraudulent sale of antiquities. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shielded former DGP Loknath Behra over his visit to the museum of the fraudster, Opposition leader V D Satheeshan also defended KPCC president K Sudhakaran who was left red-faced after photographs and videos showing him in the company of the alleged fake antique dealer went viral on mainstream and social media.

The state police had received a complaint against Monson on June 9 and began an investigation after registering a case on September 23. He was then subsequently arrested on September 25. Soon after the visit of the DGP in the museum of the conman in 2019, the state police had ordered an intelligence inquiry (PHQ Letter No, T-6005/2019/PHQ dated 21.12.2019) against Monson. Later, based on the intelligence report, the state police had written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) (DO Letter No T-6005/2019/PHQ) inviting their attention into the case, the Chief Minister said.

This shows that the state police had acted soon after the incident, he said, adding that there is no truth in the argument that Monson had worked to destroy the Sabarimala temple. Since the fake copper plate inscriptions he forged would come into the ambit of the investigation, he refused to elaborate further on the matter. Various cases - crime number 260/2021, 261/2021, 262/2021, 263/2021 - have been registered in different parts of the state in connection with him.

Further, the Archeological Survey of India, department of archeology and DRDO were given letters seeking their investigation into the possession of the alleged antique artifacts and DRDO documents by Monson. In addition, four more cases - crime number 145/2005, 193/2005, 823/2020, and 210/2021 - were registered against him in connection with duping people.

“The team constituted under Crime Branch IG G Sparjan Kumar will probe all other angles raised in connection with the case other than the existing charges," said the CM. Taking a dig at the KPCC president, he said the people of the state know who had gone there for rejuvenation therapy.

However, V D Satheeshan and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wondered why, even after giving a letter to the ED based on an intelligence report in 2019, the state police provided security cover to his two houses in the state and deputed a police team to hold routine patrolling around his premises as part of protecting him.

Satheeshan defended Sudhakaran saying no one would visit a quack for treatment knowing that he was a fraudster. Like many, Sudhakaran was also duped by him. Political leaders take photographs with people from various walks of life without checking their background or horoscope. This should not be used as a means to launch an attack against a leader, he said. The ruling side was flashing the photo of Sudhakaran with Monson when P T Thomas and Satheeshan spoke in the assembly as part of the adjournment motion. Later, the Opposition staged a walkout after being denied permission to leave for an adjournment motion over the issue.