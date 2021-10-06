Known for his fearless sketches, renowned Kerala cartoonist Yesudasan passes away at 83

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cartoonist Yesudasan, whose political cartoons directly connected with the readers through satire and artistic skill, passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. He was 83.

Yesudasan was under treatment for Covid at a private hospital in Kochi, but he had tested negative and was discharged about a week back.

He was one of the leading cartoonists in Kerala, who wielded the brush for over six decades, spending a significant part with Malayalam daily 'Malayala Manorama'. Yesudasan was the founding chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy and former president of Kerala Lalitakala Akademy.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Yesudasan not only reflected the political developments of Kerala through his sketches but also fearlessly criticised and boldly gave his opinion on the developments during the times.

Born in Bharanikavu near Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district, his first cartoon appeared in a magazine from Kottayam. Later, he worked with publications such as Janayugam, Shankers Weekly, Balayugam, Cut-Cut, before joining Manorama in 1985, where he worked till 2010. Some of his cartoon characters include 'Mrs. Nair' in Vanitha, a Manorama publication, and 'Ponnamma Suprandent.'

He is also the author of a few books including 'Pradhmadrishtya', 'Aniyara', 'Post-Mortem', Varayile Nayanar' and 'Varayile Leader'.

Yesudasan was also the winner of the Kerala government's best cartoonist award for several years. The Indian Institute of Cartoonists had bestowed him with the LifeTime Award in 2001.

He is survived by his wife Mercy and three sons, Sanu Y Das, Sethu Y Das and Sukudas.