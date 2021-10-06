MVD to approach other states for details of luxury cars belonging to Monson

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The motor vehicles department (MVD) has decided to approach its counterparts in Maharastra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to get details of luxury vehicles parked at the residence of self-styled antique collector Monson Mavunkal. The special team constituted by the MVD for gathering details of vehicles in the conman’s car collection will submit its report before the Ernakulam RTO soon.

MVD officials said that since the registration details of eight cars found at the residence of Monson in Kaloor could not be found out, the department will be writing to their counterparts in other states in this regard.

“These eight cars are not registered in Monson’s name. He bought them from dealers of pre-used vehicles in Karnataka. Details of these vehicles are not even available on the Parivahan website. So we decided to write to the authorities in Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana to get more details of these vehicles,” an official said.

The special team has started an inquiry into Monson’s vehicles in Kochi and will submit its report before the Ernakulam RTO soon. The MVD wing in Alappuzha is conducting a similar inquiry into luxury vehicles found at the conman’s Cherthala residence. “After receiving the report from Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, who are conducting the inquiry, we will dispatch letters to road transport authorities in other states,” said a source.

Barring a few, the rest are models from the 1990s and 2000s, which are available for cheap prices in other states. Around four cars are not in running condition. No details of his Lexus, Range Rover and Toyota Estima vehicles are available. A sports car, DC Avanti, was not granted registration, but it bore a Maharashtra registration number.