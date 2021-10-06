STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA takes over probe against activists who observed Maoist Day in Nilambur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered a case related to the observation of CPI (Maoist) formation day in the forest near Nilambur in September 2016.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered a case related to the observation of CPI (Maoist) formation day in the forest near Nilambur in September 2016. The NIA has listed 19 people as accused including Velumurugan, Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha who were killed in encounters in the state in recent years. 

As per the FIR submitted in the NIA Court in Kochi, the case was first registered at Edakkara police station, Malappuram, on September 30, 2017, which was later probed by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The NIA has now taken over the probe. 

“The accused in this case are members of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) that had organised a training camp, which included arms training, flag hoisting and study classes in connection with the formation day of the outfit in the last week of September 2016 in the forest three kilometres away from Nilambur’s Mundakadavu colony and had engaged in anti-national activities,” the FIR said. 

The accused persons are Aravind; Unni; Rajitha; Karthik, alias Ganesh; Rema; Chandu, alias Chandru; Manivasakam; Kuppu Devaraj; Vikram Gowda; Sharmila; Murukesh; Ajitha and B G Krishnamoorthy whose addresses and other details remain unknown.  The other accused are Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram natives Kalidas, alias Sekhar Mani, and Danish, alias Krishna; Soman, alias Shahid Akbar, of Kalpetta; Velmurugan of Theni in Tamil Nadu; A Santhosh Kumar of Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; and Rajan Chittilappilly of Thrissur who was arrested by Kerala Police last year.  

“Some of the accused including Rajan Chittilapilly have been arrested. They will be taken into custody for interrogation. Many of them are senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) and People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army which is active in Kerala and Tamil Nadu forests,” a source said.

