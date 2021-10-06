STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resign if you can't represent people of constituency, Satheesan tells Kerala MLA Anwar

Satheesan said the MLA was not in Kerala for about three months ahead of the last Assembly polls and even after the elections, he is staying away from the Assembly and constituency

Published: 06th October 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It would be good if Nilambur MLA P B Anwar resigns as he has been skipping Assembly sessions without any reason, said Opposition leader V D Satheeshan. Speaking to the media, Satheeshan said, "If an elected MLA is unable to represent the people of the constituency in the assembly and he is staying away from the assembly for business purposes, there is no need for him to continue as a legislator."

While asking the LDF and the state government to make clear their stances on him, Satheesan said the MLA was not in Kerala for about three months ahead of the last Assembly polls and even after the elections, he is staying away from the Assembly and constituency. The MLA has been skipping the third session of the 15th legislative assembly which began on Monday.

Though the MLA came in the assembly for five days in the 12-day first session of the assembly, he completely stayed away from the 17-day second session of the assembly without citing any reason and submitting any leave application. The MLA was also a member in three assembly panels and missed the meetings of the panels as well.

The MLA’s absence in the state ahead of the Assembly elections had sparked off speculation, including that he was behind bars in an African nation. Later, when he came back from Sierra Leone in West Africa, he stated that he had gone there as part of a Rs 20,000-crore gold-diamond mining business project. Anwar, who was elected from Nilambur as a CPM-backed Independent in the 2016 elections, had won a second consecutive term in the April 6 Assembly polls from the same constituency.

