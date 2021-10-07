STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BPCL installs three oxygen plants in Kerala with capacity of 500 litres per minute

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the plants through a virtual programme on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli

Oxygen Plant

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZZHIKODE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has installed three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme at the government general hospitals in Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. The plants have a capacity of 500 litres per minute.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the plants through a virtual programme on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli.

The PSA plant at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, was inaugurated by MP M K Raghavan. City Corporation Mayor Beena Philip, Assistant Collector Mukund Kumar, Additional District Medical Officer Dr Piyush Namboodiri, General Manager (PR & Admin) BPCL Kochi Refinery George Thomas among others were present. In Thiruvananthapuram, MLA V K Prasanth inaugurated the PSA plant and in Kannur, it was done by District Panchayat President P P Divya.

In the virtual interaction during the inauguration programme, Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated the efforts put in by the health workers at the hospital to counter the pandemic. In the same function, the minister also commissioned the two plants set up at Shegaon and Kamgaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

