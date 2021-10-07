STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 47,600 students qualify in Kerala Engineering entrance exam

While 2602 students from CBSE figured in top 5,000 ranks, 2112 students from State Higher Secondary stream, 242 from ISC and 44 from other boards also figured in the list.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 47629 students, that include 24143 girls and 23486 boys, figure in the ranklist for admission to engineering courses in the state. Higher Education Minister R Bindu released the engineering ranklist, along with that of pharmacy and architecture, here on Thursday.

Of the first 10 ranks in the engineering entrance exam, seven were bagged by boys. While Faiz Hashim from Thrissur bagged the first rank, Harishankar M from Kottayam and Nayan Kishore Nair from Kollam were placed in second and third positions respectively.

The highest number of candidates who figured in the top 5,000 engineering entrance ranks were from CBSE stream. While 2602 students from CBSE figured in top 5,000 ranks, 2112 students from State Higher Secondary stream, 242 from ISC and 44 from other boards also figured in the list.

The first three rank holders in the pharmacy entrance exam were: Faris Abdul Nasar from Thrissur, Thejaswi Vinod from Kannur and Akshara Anand from Pathanamthitta. While Thejus Josph from Kannur bagged first rank in Architecture entrance exam, the second and third ranks were won by Amreen from Kozhikode and Aathinadh Chandra from Thrissur. 
 

