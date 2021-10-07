Police driver Gavaskar moves HC for report in case against DGP's daughter who 'assaulted' him

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gavaskar, a police driver, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking the final report in a case registered against Snigdha Kumar, daughter of DGP Sudesh Kumar, for allegedly assaulting him. Former Director-General of Prosecution has given a legal opinion to file a final report in the case registered based on the complaint by Gavaskar.

The Thiruvananthapuram Museum police slapped the offence under IPC sections 294-B (verbal abuse), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his/her duty) and 324 (causing hurt using weapons) against her.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice K Haripal directed the state government to file a report regarding the status of the probe within three weeks.

According to the prosecution, Snigdha abused and assaulted Gavaskar with her mobile phone while he took her in the police car for her routine morning walk on June 14, 2018. The provocation for the attack was Gavaskar's complaint to Sudesh Kumar regarding the rude behaviour of Snigdha the previous day.

CP Udayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that he was working with Sudesh Kumar, then ADGP armed battalion. Even though he was a government servant engaged for driving the car, the family members of the then ADGP literarily treated him as a servant. He was constantly abused by Snigdha.

The petitioner submitted that the filing of the final report before the court is delayed due to the interference of Sudesh Kumar, who is now holding the post of Director of Vigilance. Hence, he sought a directive to produce a report before the court explaining the stage of investigation including the draft final report prepared by Prasanth Kani, the investigating officer in the case.