STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police driver Gavaskar moves HC for report in case against DGP's daughter who 'assaulted' him

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice K Haripal directed the state government to file a report regarding the status of the probe within three weeks

Published: 07th October 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gavaskar, a police driver, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking the final report in a case registered against Snigdha Kumar, daughter of DGP Sudesh Kumar, for allegedly assaulting him. Former Director-General of Prosecution has given a legal opinion to file a final report in the case registered based on the complaint by Gavaskar.

The Thiruvananthapuram Museum police slapped the offence under IPC sections 294-B (verbal abuse), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his/her duty) and 324 (causing hurt using weapons) against her.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice K Haripal directed the state government to file a report regarding the status of the probe within three weeks.

According to the prosecution, Snigdha abused and assaulted Gavaskar with her mobile phone while he took her in the police car for her routine morning walk on June 14, 2018. The provocation for the attack was Gavaskar's complaint to Sudesh Kumar regarding the rude behaviour of Snigdha the previous day.

CP Udayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that he was working with Sudesh Kumar, then ADGP armed battalion. Even though he was a government servant engaged for driving the car, the family members of the then ADGP literarily treated him as a servant. He was constantly abused by Snigdha.

The petitioner submitted that the filing of the final report before the court is delayed due to the interference of Sudesh Kumar, who is now holding the post of Director of Vigilance. Hence, he sought a directive to produce a report before the court explaining the stage of investigation including the draft final report prepared by Prasanth Kani, the investigating officer in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Kerala HC
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp