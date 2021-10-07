Scrapping NEET: TN delegation meets Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of DMK leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP T K S Elangovan met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday and sought the support of Kerala in Tamil Nadu’s fight against the NEET. In September, TN assembly had passed a bill seeking to permanently exempt its students from appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical degree courses.

Elangovan handed over a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to Pinarayi at his office in the assembly. He also briefed Pinarayi about the Justice A K Rajan committee report that was accepted by the TN government. The committee has found serious social imbalance in the admissions to medical colleges after the NEET system.

A source in the CMO said Pinarayi didn’t give any assurance to the TN delegation. “Unlike in TN, there are no major complaints against NEET here,” said an official. The TN government is on a mission to mobilise support from like-minded states as fighting the Central law alone wouldn’t yield the desired results for the state.