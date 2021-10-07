STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yesudasan: A cartoonist with endearing humour

Yesudasan, whose political cartoons connected directly with readers through satire and artistic skill, passed away following a heart attack here on Wednesday.

Published: 07th October 2021

Yesudasan was under treatment for Covid at a private hospital in Kochi. He was discharged last week after he tested negative for the virus. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yesudasan, whose political cartoons connected directly with readers through satire and artistic skill, passed away following a heart attack here on Wednesday. A writer and journalist, he also wrote the dialogues of KG George-directed Panchavadipalam, arguably the best political satire Malayalam cinema has ever produced.

Yesudasan, 83, was under treatment for Covid at a private hospital in Kochi, but was discharged about a week ago after testing negative. One who wielded the brush for more than six decades, Yesudasan spent a significant time with Malayala Manorama daily. He was also the founder chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy and former president of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. 

Yesudasan boldly gave opinion on various developments: CM

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Yesudasan, through his sketches, not only portrayed the political developments in Kerala, but also fearlessly criticised and boldly gave his opinion on various developments during his time. His first cartoon appeared in a magazine in Kottayam.

Later, he worked with publications such as Janayugom, Shankar’s Weekly, Balayugam and Cut-Cut, before joining Manorama in 1985, where he worked till 2010. He is survived by wife Mercy and sons Sanu Y Das, Sethu Y Das and Sukudas.

The funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church in Chittoor at 11am on Thursday. The body will be kept at his residence in Changampuzha Nagar, Kalamassery, from 8am to 8.30am and at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall from 8.30am to 11am for the public to pay last respects.

