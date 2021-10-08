55-year-old woman hacked to death by husband in Kerala's Piravom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another case of domestic violence-related homicide, a woman was hacked to death by her husband at Kunnumpuram, near Piravom in Ernakulam district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Santha, 55, of Mulakkulam, Piravom. Her husband Babu, 60, who fled the scene was later arrested by the police. According to the police, the alleged murder took place in the wee hours of Friday.

"It was Babu who informed his neighbours about the murder. Though they took the woman to a hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene after the crime. He later surrendered," said the police.

As per the Kerala police, there were 2,721 cases of domestic violence (cruelty by husband or his relatives) from January to August this year in the state.