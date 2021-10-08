STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

55-year-old woman hacked to death by husband in Kerala's Piravom

As per the Kerala police, there were 2,721 cases of domestic violence (cruelty by husband or his relatives) from January to August this year in the state

Published: 08th October 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased was identified as Santha. Her husband Babu who fled the scene was later arrested by the police. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another case of domestic violence-related homicide, a woman was hacked to death by her  husband at Kunnumpuram, near Piravom in Ernakulam district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Santha, 55, of Mulakkulam, Piravom. Her husband Babu, 60, who fled the scene was later arrested by the police. According to the police, the alleged murder took place in the wee hours of Friday.

"It was Babu who informed his neighbours about the murder. Though they took the woman to a hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene after the crime. He later surrendered," said the police.

As per the Kerala police, there were 2,721 cases of domestic violence (cruelty by husband or his relatives) from January to August this year in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic violence Piravom Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp