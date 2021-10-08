STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Busy with his book, Cherian Philip refuses to take charge as vice-chairman of Khadi Board

In a Facebook post, Cherian wrote that he is currently busy with his book titled 'Adiyozhukkukal' (Undercurrents). He was offered the post following the resignation of incumbent Shobana George.

Published: 08th October 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cherian Philip

Author Cherian Philip (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left fellow traveler Cherian Philip has refused to take charge as the vice-chairman of the Khadi board since he is busy with his book. 

In a Facebook post, Cherian wrote that he is currently busy working on his book on modern political history titled 'Adiyozhukkukal' (Undercurrents) because of which he will not be able to take charge at the Khadi Board. He was given the post by the Kerala government following the resignation of incumbent Shobana George. 

“It will not go together selling khadi products and penning the political history of an era,” said Cherian who was not happy with the Left leadership of late after the Front denied him a Rajya Sabha seat. Further, the Congress leadership recently extended an invitation to him to the party if he is ready to apologise for his past wrongdoings. 

The new book will be a sequel to 'Quarter Century', published 40 years ago. “Since extensive research is needed to collect and codify the old facts needed to pen the history, it is difficult to do Khadi sale and history writing together,” he said in the post.

Old newspaper cuttings have to be checked and frequent meetings with political figures, media personalities, and community leaders of the time are needed to record the political secrets of the time. At least two years of continuous effort is needed to complete the book, he said. 

If Karl Marx had conceptualized his theories overcoming extreme poverty, Jawaharlal Nehru had written the book, Discovery of India from prison. All of these are great inspirations for him to write the book which would serve as a reference guide for political, historical, and media students. DC Books will publish his works. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cherian Philip Khadi Board Shobana George Cherian Philip book Kerala government
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp