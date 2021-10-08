Engineering entrance: CBSE students bag more than half of top 5,000 ranks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from CBSE stream have fared better than their state syllabus counterparts by securing more places in the top 5,000 ranks in the state engineering entrance exam. While 2,602 CBSE students figured in the top 5,000 ranks, students from the state higher secondary stream bagged 2,112 spots. While 242 ISC students figured in the top 5,000 ranks, 44 students from other boards also found a place in the list.

Last year too, the highest number of students among the top 5,000 rank holders was from the CBSE stream. The engineering entrance rank list, along with the rank list for admission to pharmacy and architecture courses, was released by Higher Education Minister R Bindu here on Thursday.

Of the 73,977 students who appeared for the engineering entrance exam, 51,031 qualified. Of these, 47,629 students, who submitted the marks of select subjects in the Plus Two exam, have found a place in the rank list. These included 24,143 girls and 23,486 boys. However, the number of candidates who became eligible for BTech admission decreased by 5,607 this year compared to the previous year.

Among the first 10 ranks in the engineering entrance exam, seven were bagged by boys. While Faiz Hashim from Thrissur bagged the first rank, Harishankar M from Kottayam and Nayan Kishore Nair from Kollam were placed in second and third positions respectively. Sahal K of Malappuram bagged the fourth rank.Among the top 100 rank holders, 78 were boys and 22 were girls. While 64 candidates made it to the top 100 ranks in the first attempt, 36 earned the feat in their second attempt.

According to the Higher Education Minister, the rank list also took into account the CBSE improvement exams results that were published only by September 30. “The rank list was published this year after overcoming many challenges such as the Covid pandemic, litigation, inclusion of CBSE improvement exam results and the AlCTE’s new academic calendar,” she said.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Anupama T V said candidates can rearrange their options till October 9. The last date for rearranging options can be extended only if the AICTE makes changes to the October 25 deadline for starting classes for freshers in engineering colleges.

Pharmacy & Architecture

Of the 60,889 candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for pharmacy courses, 48,556 figured in the rank list. This included 35,325 girls and 13,231 boys. Girls and boys shared the top 10 ranks equally. The first three rank holders in the pharmacy entrance exam were: Faris Abdul Nasar from Thrissur, Thejaswi Vinod from Kannur and Akshara Anand from Pathanamthitta.

In the entrance exam for architecture courses, 2816 candidates were included in the rank list. This included 1803 girls and 1013 boys. While Thejus Joseph from Kannur bagged first rank in Architecture entrance exam, the second and third ranks were won by Amreen from Kozhikode and Aathinadh Chandra from Thrissur.