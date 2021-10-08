Jailed journalist Siddique Kappan's wife meets Kerala CM and Opposition leader, seeks justice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A year after journalist Siddique Kappan was jailed under UAPA, his wife Raihanath Kappan was in the state capital on Thursday to meet the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader VD Satheeshan seeking justice. Speaking to reporters, Raihanath said they are yet to get the charge sheet filed by the UP police without which the family wouldn't be able to apply for bail.

"Kappan has been wrongfully charged and is innocent. We aren't able to apply for bail as the charge sheet hasn't been shared with us yet. Despite the Supreme Court directing that the charge sheet be shared, we haven't received it. We have moved a contempt of court petition," said Raihanath who met Chief Minister Pinrayai Vijayan in the morning. A contempt plea has been moved before the Supreme Court by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) which has filed petitions for the release of Kappan on earlier occasions too.

Raihanath says that while the CM said there were constraints involved with the case, he assured that he would look into the matter. "I was told that there are a few constraints, it being in a different state. But he said he would get in touch with the journalist union which is moving forward with the case and asked us to go ahead with the case," she said.

Meanwhile, VD Satheeshan said that he would raise the issue in the legislative assembly, according to her. Raihanath also met with PK Kunhalikutty, who is the MLA of their constituency Vengara in Malappuram and he assured her all support.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Raihanath said that the morale of Kappan is weak and that he is very depressed and in a hopeless state, worried about the kids as well. Raihanath gets to talk to Kappan on a daily basis, the only privilege she has which lasts around five minutes. "I haven't been able to see him and even when he was hospitalised following Covid, I couldn't meet him. He used to be very strong and hopeful in the initial days but his morale has taken a beating now," said Raihanath who had arrived with her 18-year-old son Muhammed Muzammil to the capital.

She said that Kappan has been subjected to gross human rights violations. "The investigation officer has threatened him that he would not see the outside world for five years," she added.

The family which has been going through an ordeal ever since the arrest of Kappan said their morale has been shattered. "My eight-year-old daughter Mehanaz was crying when I left home to come here. She was worried if the police would arrest me too. We are moving ahead with the case," said Raihanath.