Kottayam: Goon killed, chopped-off leg displayed in public

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Rivalry between gangs led to the brutal murder of leader of one of the gangs at Mundathanam near Karukachal. The assailants also chopped off one of the legs of deceased Manesh Thampan, 32, and displayed it at a public place.

The incident occurred around 2pm. Later, two persons — Sachu Chandran, 23, of Kavanattinkara near Kumarakom and Jayesh,31, of Kadayinikkad near Kangazha — allegedly involved in several cases were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

After the chilling crime, the assailants wearing facemasks reached Idayappara Junction near Mundathanam and exhibited the severed leg in front of a martyr’s tomb there. According to the local people, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the victim’s body from a nearby rubber plantation. Officers said the incident was a fallout of intense rivalry between two ganja-goonda gangs.

Manesh, who hails from Mundathanam, was wanted in several criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case. He had been arrested earlier this year and was out on bail. Earlier, there were clashes between ganja mafia gangs and tension had prevailed in the area for nearly a month.

A police team led by Changanassery DySP R Sreekumar is camping at the spot to avoid any further flare-up. They were being subjected to interrogation by a police team led by district police chief D Shilpa. A case was registered and probe is on.