Nokkukooli: Kerala HC directs police to take stringent action against perpetrators

The court orally observed that investors were scared to invest in the state because of militant trade unionism.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily against the existing practice of Nokkukooli in the state, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that the police should take stringent action against those demanding Nokkukooli and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book without any lenience. The court also directed police to take action without looking at the colour of the flag.

The court orally observed that investors were scared to invest in the state because of militant trade unionism. The situation should be changed. Justice Devan Ramachandran adjourned the case to November 1 and expressed hope that the next ‘Kerala Piravi Day’ will also be a day for fresh thought and civilised action. The court said it was disappointed that the practice persists despite a ban and repeated High Court directives.

The court said it does not want to hear the word Nokkukooli. If an employer did not engage a headload worker, he/she is supposed to approach competent authorities under the Kerala Headload Workers Act, instead of resorting to violence. He reiterated his observations that the obstruction caused by headload workers to the unloading of materials at VSSC had affected the collective reputation of the state.

The court observed that strong action should be taken against headload workers who demand  Nokkukooli, irrespective of the colour of the flag or union to which they belonged. The redressal mechanisms under the act should be strengthened to resolve such disputes. The court made the observation when a petition filed by a native of Kollam seeking police protection for unloading materials brought for constructing a building on his property came up for hearing.

The government submitted that the SHOs were taking action against the unlawful practice of demanding Nokkukooli. Eleven cases have been registered so far in connection with the unlawful demand of Nokkukooli. Besides, instructions had been issued to the district police chiefs to take stringent action against the unlawful practice whenever it is reported.

