Through Nevis's organ Vinod gets a new lease of life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nevis's organ has given a new lease of life to Vinod Joseph, a native of Nilambur who was suffering from severe liver disease. After undergoing a successful liver transplant surgery, Vinod got discharged from Rajagiri hospital on Thursday.

Vinod received liver from Nevis (25), who was recently declared brain dead. Vinod, a driver and also a farmer was diagnosed with third stage liver disease six months back. According to Dr Ramachandran Narayanamenon, Senior Consultant - GI, HPB & Multi Organ Transpalant Surgery, he was having decompensated liver disease, where the only option left was to have the liver transplantation.

Unfortunately, he was facing two issues; he was overweight and he couldn’t find a compatible donor as his wife had a different blood group. Hence he was recommended for a pre- liver transplant workup, and he was advised to register in Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) to find a matching donor. Owing to

the current situation, he was counselled that there is fewer chances to receive a donor at such a short period of time due to the pandemic scenario as well.

It was on September 25 Nevis, a Kottayam native who was referred from a local hospital at Kottayam to Rajagiri Hospital was declared brain dead. Nevis parents volunteered to donate his organs and organ harvesting was done under the supervision of KNOS and other medical authorities. Nevis’ liver matched with Vinod and the transplant was done on the same day. The 10 hour long transplant

surgery was team of docters led by Dr Ramachandran.

According to hospital authorities, after 5 days of ICU care he was shifted to room. Vinod’s family constituted of his wife Nisha and 4 daughters.

"Organ donation following a brain death is considerably low in our state and country, thousands of patients continue to wait their turn for an organ transplant. What Nevis’ parents did was really commendable by volunteering to donate Nevis’s organs they helped organ recipients with new lease of life," said

Dr Ramachandran.

