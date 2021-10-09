Assembly poll debacle: 97 Congress leaders issued show-cause notices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 97 leaders have been issued show-cause notices by the Congress leadership over their failure to discharge their duties in the assembly elections. The move follows reports filed by the inquiry panels the party had constituted soon after the elections.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the leaders were served with the notices after serious lapses were detected on their part during the elections. Further, 58 complaints with regard to discrediting the party in public would be looked into separately, he said.

K Mohan Kumar, former MLA P J Joy and former MP K P Dhanapalan were asked to look into the circumstances that led to the failure of the candidates of the UDF allies fielded in constituencies like Chavara, Kunnathur, Idukki and Azhikode, and the Congress candidates in Kayamkulam, Adoor, Peerumedu, Thrissur and Balussery.

“The Congress will deal strictly with misconduct like working against the interest of the party candidates and staying away from electioneering activities. Further, those who are not ready to work within the organisational framework in their own region will not be considered for any posts in the future,” said Sudhakaran, while urging party workers to stay united.