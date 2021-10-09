STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check dam doesn’t pose any threat: Sub-collector Sreedhanya

She visited the dam after the High Court directed Malappuram district collector V R Prem Kumar to inform it about the present condition of the dam. 

Published: 09th October 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sreedhanya Suresh

Sreedhanya Suresh, IAS

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Perinthalmanna sub-collector Sreedhanya S Suresh on Friday inspected the check dam constructed in the land of the father-in-law of PV Anvar, MLA, at Cheenkannipali in Urangattiri panchayat. She visited the dam after the High Court directed Malappuram district collector V R Prem Kumar to inform it about the present condition of the dam. 

Earlier, the court had ordered to demolish the dam. The court issued the order following a petition filed by M P Vinod, a native of Nilambur, stating that the order to demolish the dam has not been implemented yet.  
The sub-collector told reporters after the visit that the dam does not pose any threat. “As per the court order, channels were dug to ensure outflow of water from the dam,” she said. She also visited the tribal colony located 2km away from check dam.

