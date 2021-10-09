STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops to control crowd at Sabarimala: Govt to Kerala HC

TCS, Hyderabad, had promised that no cost would be realised from the police for the development of software.

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday told the Kerala High Court that crowd control at Sabarimala has been vested with police and the virtual queue system was introduced with the approval of the court for ensuring an efficient crowd control system at the temple.

In an affidavit filed in a suo motu case relating to the virtual queue system, the government said the Sabarimala Pilgrim Management System of TCS, Hyderabad, is functional and bookings for appam/aravana, manjal, kumkumam and vibhuti were also included as a separate module. The software was operational during the 2019-20 festival season. TCS, Hyderabad, had promised that no cost would be realised from the police for the development of software.

‘Sabarimala airport project in priority list’
T’Puram: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly on Friday that the proposed Sabarimala airport project was in the government’s priority list and that hurdles before it would be addressed soon. The project will be completed in a time-bound manner, he said. 

Temple to be opened on October 16
Sabarimala: The Lord Ayyappa temple will be opened on October 16 for five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti will open the sreekovil at 5.30pm in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. As many as 15,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan per day. They should either produce the vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate. 

