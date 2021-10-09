STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala cop suspended for using mobile phone of man who died in train accident

He used the phone of Arun Jerry, a native of Mangalapuram, who was hit and killed by train on June 18. After his death, Arun's relatives had complained to the rural police that the phone was missing.

Published: 09th October 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

An inquiry revealed that he had taken the costly phone which was found near the railway track and started using it (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a black mark for the Kerala police, Chathannoor sub-inspector Jyothi Sudhakar has been suspended pending inquiry after the cyber police found that he was using the mobile phone of a man who died in a train accident recently. The police officer had got the mobile phone when he was serving as sub-inspector of Mangalapuram police station in the district.

He used the phone of Arun Jerry, a native of Mangalapuram, who was hit and killed by train on June 18. After his death, Arun's relatives had complained to the rural police that the phone was missing. Later, the officer was transferred to Chathannoor police station. But relatives repeatedly complained that the phone was missing. Eventually, the complaint reached the cyber police as well.

The investigation into the complaint revealed that the phone was in the custody of the sub-inspector. He had taken the costly phone which was found near the railway track and started using it. The officer was immediately suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Mangalapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp