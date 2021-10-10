Conman Monson had planned to open archaeological museum in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conman Monson Mavunkal had planned to open an ‘archaeological’ museum, similar to the one in his Kochi house, in the state capital, said Crime Branch sources. Monson has testified to the probe team that he had tried to buy the television channel TV Samskara. For this, Monson claimed he had transferred Rs 10 lakh to the channel through his benami Joshi, sources said.

The Crime Branch has found a message Monson sent to Hariprasad, the first accused in the TV Samskara channel case. The self-styled antique dealer is currently in Crime Branch custody in Thiruvananthapuram. For the second day in a row, the Crime Branch grilled Monson in the money laundering case in which he falsely claimed he was the channel’s chairman.

Monson was also taken to the TV Samskara’s office at Kumarapuram and a sub-office at Karamana on Saturday as part of evidence collection. The Crime Branch has also written to the registration department and various banks to check whether Monson has set up bank accounts on his benami’s names. This after the team found that he did not have money in his own bank account. The Crime Branch was granted Monson’s custody on Friday.

I-T collects details of conman’s financial deals

Kochi: Income-Tax Department has launched a probe against conman Monson Mavunkal after it was found that he was involved in transactions worth over D25 crore. I-T officials have found that even though Monson claimed that he owns several companies, he has not filed any tax in recent years. According to sources, I-T department has collected bank details of Monson Mavunkal and his aides. Monson had only one bank account and he used the bank accounts of his employees for money transactions.

“Using other people’s bank accounts for conducting transactions is also illegal. This is usually done for tax evasion,” sources said. I-T officials have found out that Monson took the money in cash during various transactions. “Monson demanded cash from people with whom he struck deals. One of the complainants paid around D2 crore in cash. So, as part of the inquiry, sources of funds will also be checked.

This will include complainants,” sources said. Monson used his former driver Ajith Nettoor’s bank account for a transaction of D2 crore. According to Ajith, he was not aware of the transaction. Only when he checked the bank statements recently, did he realise that someone had deposited over Rs 2 crore in his account which was later withdrawn. Other employees of Monson had also given statements to the Crime Branch about similar transactions using their account.