KPCC executive getting final shape in Delhi

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from senior leader VM Sudheeran, factional leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, have warned the state Congress leadership that the decision taken in the high power political affairs committee should not be altered when it comes to organisational revamp. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, and Opposition leader V D Satheesan who are in New Delhi for talks with the Congress central leadership are treading cautiously to avoid a repeat of the crisis that happened when the list of new DCC chiefs were announced.

Following the PAC’s decision that the jumbo committee should be avoided, the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups had given their list to the state leadership which is to form a 51-member executive. Apart from the three working presidents, there will be three vice-presidents, 15 general secretaries and a treasurer.

The names being considered for the post of general secretaries include V T Balram, K S Sabarinadhan, V S Sivakumar, Aryadan Shoukath and Jyothikumar Chamakkala. Women leaders Padmaja Venugopal and Bindu Krishna may also find a place in the list.

A leader who is not attached to both the groups will be appointed as the organisational general secretary. Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan had a discussion with national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary in charge of the state, Tariq Anwar, on Saturday. The leaders are trying to hand over the final list of 51 members to the AICC acting president on Sunday.

No jumbo panel

