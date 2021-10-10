STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KPCC executive getting final shape in Delhi

 Apart from the three working presidents, there will be three vice-presidents, 15 general secretaries and a treasurer.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from senior leader VM Sudheeran, factional leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, have warned the state Congress leadership that the decision taken in the high power political affairs committee should not be altered when it comes to organisational revamp. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, and Opposition leader V D Satheesan who are in New Delhi for talks with the Congress central leadership are treading cautiously to avoid a repeat of the crisis that happened when the list of new DCC chiefs were announced.

Following the PAC’s decision that the jumbo committee should be avoided, the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups had given their list to the state leadership which is to form a 51-member executive.  Apart from the three working presidents, there will be three vice-presidents, 15 general secretaries and a treasurer.

The names being considered for the post of general secretaries include V T Balram, K S Sabarinadhan, V S Sivakumar, Aryadan Shoukath and Jyothikumar Chamakkala. Women leaders Padmaja Venugopal and Bindu Krishna may also find a place in the list.

A leader who is not attached to both the groups will be appointed as the organisational general secretary. Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan had a discussion with national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary in charge of the state, Tariq Anwar, on Saturday. The leaders are trying to hand over the final list of 51 members to the AICC acting president on Sunday.

No jumbo panel
Following the PAC’s decision that the jumbo committee should be avoided, the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups had given their list to the state leadership which is to form a 51-member executive

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp