Raiding wild jumbo creates scare 

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A wild elephant which entered human habitats in Payyatukad and Kottampatti near Kanjikode spread fear and anxiety among the locals on Saturday. The lone tusker, known as Churulikomban’ in local parlance, is a frequent visitor in the area. The elephant stay put near houses and also destroy crops.

The forest personnel and the locals burst crackers and chased the elephant back into the forests. The elephant later went to the B line of the railways which passes through the Walayar forests and spent some time there.

A goods train, on its way to Palakkad, stopped for some time, and left after continuous honking to scare away the tusker. The locals said that it took one hour to drive away the elephant but it could return any time. The elephant has also attacked many people in the area.

