STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Raiding wild jumbo creates scare 

A wild elephant which entered human habitats in Payyatukad and Kottampatti near Kanjikode spread fear and anxiety among the locals on Saturday.   

Published: 10th October 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Wild elephant, a lone tusker named ‘Churulikomban,’ crosses Railway line at Walayar on Saturday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A wild elephant which entered human habitats in Payyatukad and Kottampatti near Kanjikode spread fear and anxiety among the locals on Saturday. The lone tusker, known as Churulikomban’ in local parlance, is a frequent visitor in the area. The elephant stay put near houses and also destroy crops.

The forest personnel and the locals burst crackers and chased the elephant back into the forests. The elephant later went to the B line of the railways which passes through the Walayar forests and spent some time there.

A goods train,  on its way to Palakkad, stopped for some time, and left after continuous honking to scare away the tusker. The locals said that it took one hour to drive away the elephant but it could return any time. The elephant has also attacked many people in the area. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp