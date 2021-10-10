SI uses dead man’s mobile, suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chathannoor sub-inspector Jyothi Sudhakar has been suspended pending inquiry after the cyber police found that he was using the mobile phone of a man who died in a train accident. The officer also inserted his official SIM card to this phone for further use. The police officer had got the mobile phone when he was serving as SI of Mangalapuram police station in the district.

He used the phone of Arun Jerry, a native of Mangalapuram, who was run over by a train on June 18. After his death, Arun’s relatives had complained to the rural police that the phone was missing. Later, the officer was transferred to Chathannoor police station. But relatives repeatedly complained that the phone was missing. Eventually, the complaint reached the cyber police as well.

The investigation into the complaint revealed that the phone was in the custody of the sub-inspector. He had taken the costly phone which was found near the railway track and started using it. The officer was immediately suspended.