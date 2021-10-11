Kerala government hand in glove with Centre: UDF convener MM Hassan on fuel price hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener MM Hassan blamed the LDF government for being hand in glove with the Centre against the fuel price hike. Hassan recalled that over the last fortnight, the petrol price had increased by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.50.

He also lamented how the state government has been looting the public of D25 as tax when the petrol price has gone up by Rs 100 per litre. The Centre has been levying tax at Rs 37 per litre. Hassan alleged that when it comes to looting the public, the prime minister and the chief minister are united.

"It is unfortunate that Pinarayi is hand in glove with the Centre in looting the public on fuel tax. Due to excess fuel tax revenue, the state and Central Governments are getting Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore, respectively. It is evident from these statistics that how much the people are suffering by paying towards the fuel tax," he said.