Kerala government offers interest-free loans up to Rs 10,000 to workers in tourism sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide interest-free loans up to Rs 10,000 without any collateral security to those employed in tourism sector. As part of reviving the industry that employs thousands across the state, the government has set up a revolving fund with an initial corpus of Rs 10 crore.

The government has issued an order in this regard, said Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. "The funding comes when the tourism sector is poised for a post-pandemic surge. All those working in this vital sector can avail the benefit of this scheme to revive their activities," he said.

People employed in a range of activities related to the tourism industry with membership in any of the registered organisations will be eligible for the loan. Those engaged in units registered under the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission are also eligible.

The assistance will be available to those working for tour operators, travel agencies, tourist taxi operators, houseboats and shikara boat operators, hotels, resorts, restaurants, serviced villas, tourist farms, ayurveda centres, adventure tourism ventures, micro-units under Responsible Tourism, performing and martial arts troupes, and tour guides holding a licence from India Tourism or Kerala Tourism.

The employee should be working in an entity which has the approval of Tourism department, or be a member of Kerala Travel Mart Society or any recognised tourism-related organisation. The beneficiary will have to repay the loan within two years after a one-year moratorium. Application has to be submitted online, for which a digital platform will soon be set up.