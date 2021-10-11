Malayali Major-General K Narayanan to take over as 13th colonel of Maratha Light Infantry

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malappuram native Major-General K Narayanan, AVSM, SM, will be taking over as the 13th colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry on Tuesday. An alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam here, 56-year-old Maj-Gen Narayanan is currently Joint Secretary (Army) under Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD).

For the first time in the history of the Indian Armed Forces, uniformed personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy were appointed in the ranks of additional secretary and joint secretary in the MoD. This saw Maj-Gen Narayanan being appointed joint secretary in May this year.

The incumbent colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Asit Mistry, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, will hand over the baton to Narayanan at the Regimental Centre at Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday. Asit Mistry is due to retire this month.

Son of VS Krishnan and Vasantha, Narayanan passed out from Sainik School in 1982. He was commissioned to the 12th Maratha Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985. Narayanan was awarded the Sena Medal during the 2019 Republic Day for his contribution as the deputy director-general, Personnel Services (A), and general officer commanding of 29 Infantry Division, Pathankot.

During this year’s Republic Day, he was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for handling tri-services in the Army Capability Integration Development System - Information and Communication Technology (ACIDS - ICT) and critical issues as the joint secretary (Army & Territorial Army).

Col Rajesh Nair, one of Narayanan's former dormitory mates at SSK, recalled the exemplary track record of his close friend. "Narayanan was junior to me by two years and we were put up in Prasad House dormitory at SSK. I had always wondered how Narayanan would survive in the defence as he was a pure vegetarian. But my fears were unwarranted as he has gone on to become the general officer. He is a thorough professional and an ardent regimental soldier who carries with him rich experience, passion and zest to lead the regiment," said Col Rajesh.