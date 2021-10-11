STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayali Major-General K Narayanan to take over as 13th colonel of Maratha Light Infantry

Malappuram native Major-General K Narayanan, AVSM, SM, will be taking over as the 13th colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry on Tuesday.

Published: 11th October 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Major-General K Narayanan

Major-General K Narayanan (Photo| EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malappuram native Major-General K Narayanan, AVSM, SM, will be taking over as the 13th colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry on Tuesday. An alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam here, 56-year-old Maj-Gen Narayanan is currently Joint Secretary (Army) under Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD).   

For the first time in the history of the Indian Armed Forces, uniformed personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy were appointed in the ranks of additional secretary and joint secretary in the MoD. This saw Maj-Gen Narayanan being appointed joint secretary in May this year.

The incumbent colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Asit Mistry, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, will hand over the baton to Narayanan at the Regimental Centre at Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday. Asit Mistry is due to retire this month. 

Son of VS Krishnan and Vasantha, Narayanan passed out from Sainik School in 1982. He was commissioned to the 12th Maratha Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985. Narayanan was awarded the Sena Medal during the 2019 Republic Day for his contribution as the deputy director-general, Personnel Services (A), and general officer commanding of 29 Infantry Division, Pathankot.

During this year’s Republic Day, he was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for handling tri-services in the Army Capability Integration Development System - Information and Communication Technology (ACIDS - ICT) and critical issues as the joint secretary (Army & Territorial Army). 

Col Rajesh Nair, one of Narayanan's former dormitory mates at SSK, recalled the exemplary track record of his close friend. "Narayanan was junior to me by two years and we were put up in Prasad House dormitory at SSK. I had always wondered how Narayanan would survive in the defence as he was a pure vegetarian. But my fears were unwarranted as he has gone on to become the general officer. He is a thorough professional and an ardent regimental soldier who carries with him rich experience, passion and zest to lead the regiment," said Col Rajesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Defence K Narayanan Major General K Narayanan Maratha Light Infantry
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp