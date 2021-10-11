State may have to go for power cut: Kerala Minister K Krishnankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PALAKKAD: Amid looming crisis due to coal shortage, Power Minister K Krishnankutty has said the state may have to go for power cut if the situation does not improve. He also urged people on Sunday to reduce the consumption of electricity.

Meanwhile, KSEB has approached the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Authority (KSERA) seeking permission to collect surcharge from the consumers for the power it had bought from outside the state from April 1 to June 30.

Amid reports that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are experiencing power crisis, Krishnankutty said there is a deficit of 1,000 megawatt in supply from the central pool to the state so far. There was a deficit of 200 megawatt on a single day last week.

The board authorities expect the crisis to continue for some time. KSEB has urged consumers to use power carefully, especially during peak hours - from 6pm to 11pm. "The board is keeping an eye on the power crisis being faced in north India. We received only 30 per cent from Koodankulam power plant on Saturday," Krishnankutty told mediapersons in Palakkad.

The board is expecting a deficit of another 220 megawatt until Thursday. Though Kerala has many hydroelectric power projects, only 20 per cent of required power is generated from them. The remaining power is purchased from the central pool.

Already, several states have gone for power cut. Krishnankutty said more hydel projects are the only solution to the power crisis in the state. He said the state purchased power during peak hours on Saturday at Rs 18 per unit.

KSEB expects crisis to go on for 10 more days

Krishnankutty said purchases during the time of coal crisis were causing huge financial burden to the KSEB. "The consumption of power was less in the state in recent months as monsoon has been on. Once summer sets in, consumption will increase manifold," said the minister, who added the restrictions are implemented in such a manner that it does not affect industrial production.

KSEB chairman B Ashok told The New Indian Express that the board expects the crisis to continue for 10 more days. "Union Power Minister RK Singh has already dispelled fears of the country facing power shortage. We hope the Centre will resolve the crisis by October 19," said Ashok.

KSEB has approached the KSERA seeking permission to collect 2.5 paise of surcharge per unit for the excess power purchased from April 1 to June 30. A similar request to KSERA is pending, for the extra power supplied from October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2021.

Ashok said the surcharge has nothing to do with the main tariff fixed by the KSERA. “This is a periodic filing due to price variation when the board purchases power from outside. At times, we are forced to purchase power unexpectedly,” added Ashok.

Centre: No coal crisis, but generation hit

On a day Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of turning a blind eye to a coal shortfall-triggered power crisis, the Union coal ministry on Sunday said fears of blackouts were misplaced. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter to allay fears, saying Coal India Limited has stocks to meet 24 days of demand.