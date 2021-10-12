STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85,316 students yet to get Plus I seats; Assembly witnesses uproar

But on Monday, Satheesan sought a reply from the minister on the poor situation of students who still look for admission in Plus I courses, through a submission.

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes and walkout as Education Minister V Sivankutty replied to a question on the Plus I admission raised by Opposition leader VD Satheesan. Normally, the walkout used to be held when the Speaker denies adjournment motion moved by the Opposition. 

Despite the tall claims by the minister, a large number of students are yet to get admission and Satheesan sought urgent intervention of the government to resolve the issue. When Sivankutty tried to reply to the question through some statistics, Opposition members asked him to stop.

Instead of placing confusing numbers, the minister should answer what the students who are yet to get Plus I seats should do, they demanded. However, Sivnakutty went on reading the statistics prepared by the department. Enraged by this, the Opposition walked out of the assembly.

Instead of placing confusing numbers, the minister should answer what the students who are yet to get Plus I seats should do, they demanded. However, Sivnakutty went on reading the statistics prepared by the department. Enraged by this, the Opposition walked out of the assembly.

‘1.22L seats required to accommodate all’
Sivankutty said after the completion of second allotment, 85,316 students were yet to get admission to Plus-I. And if all the students who applied for Plus I require seats, the state will have to ensure 1,22,880 seats. As per present estimate, the department is expecting that once the community quota seats in aided schools, management quota seats and admissions in un-aided schools are completed, there would not be any major deficiency, he hoped. Further, the state government would take action after vetting the situation in all schools once the final allotment is completed. Before starting the supplementary allotments, taluk-level assessment can be done  if there is any alarming situation, he assured the house.

