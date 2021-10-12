STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close on the heels of A K Nazeer's suspension, Ali Akbar quits his BJP post

Discontent has been brewing in the Kerala unit of the BJP following recent organisational shuffle in the party

Published: 12th October 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ali Akbar

By Online Desk

In the wake of former BJP Kerala state secretary A K Nazeer's suspension from the party last week, Malayalam film director Ali Akbar on Tuesday quit his post as BJP Kerala state committee member.

Akbar chose Facebook to speak his mind as he noted that a common man may not understand the hardships and humiliations that Muslim leaders face within their own family and society for being members of the BJP but the party leadership should understand it.

When his Facebook post announcing quitting of the party post triggered speculation in the media, Akbar released a video in which he recalled how AK Nazeer was allegedly attacked by his political rivals inside a mosque when he went for prayers after participating in a programme on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Nazir was suspended after he reportedly said that elections are only a means of raising funds for the BJP in Kerala.

Taking issue with media reports, Ali Akbar said he is presently so preoccupied with the work on his latest movie that he is averse to taking up arms against the state leadership or to be part of any factions within the BJP. He claimed that he has no knowledge about any factionalism in the party.

He is busy with the movie ‘1921 Puzha Muthal Puzhu Vare’,  based on the Malabar rebellion.

Akbar asserted that he has no plans to quit the BJP and that he will continue to remain a "Sanghi."

Discontent has been brewing in the Kerala unit of the BJP following recent organisational shuffle as a section of the leaders, though not openly, reportedly fume against the clout of the party’s state unit president K Surendran and Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan in party organisational affairs.

