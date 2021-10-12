Kerala govt failed to make Adani Group pay damages for Vizhinjam port delay: Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Monday put the government on the mat over the long delay in commissioning the multi-crore Vizhinjam international seaport project.

The Opposition which moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the issue, said Adani Vizhinjam Port, which is developing the port, has not completed one-fourth of the work even two years after the project deadline.

It will not be a surprise if the project, which was to be commissioned in 2019, takes 10 years for completion as the state government is a complete failure in terms of a facilitator, said Opposition leader V D Satheesan.