Kerala govt failed to make Adani Group pay damages for Vizhinjam port delay: Opposition

Published: 12th October 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Monday put the government on the mat over the long delay in commissioning the multi-crore Vizhinjam international seaport project. 

The Opposition which moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the issue, said Adani Vizhinjam Port, which is developing the port, has not completed one-fourth of the work even two years after the project deadline.

It will not be a surprise if the project, which was to be commissioned in 2019, takes 10 years for completion as the state government is a complete failure in terms of a facilitator, said Opposition leader V D Satheesan. 

