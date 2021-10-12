Police probe has lost pace, ex-Haritha leaders tell women’s panel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Leaders of the dissolved Haritha state committee on Monday deposed before the Kerala Women’s Commission that the police probe on their complaint against Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leaders has turned cold.

Ten woman leaders had approached the commission over the sexually coloured remarks of MSF state president P K Navas and Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Wahab.

“The probe has apparently lost its pace after the arrest of Navas and his release on bail. The woman inspector who is heading the probe has gone on leave. We conveyed our concern to the commission,” said former Haritha state head Mufeeda Thasni.

Women’s panel chief P Sathidevi assured the complainants that the panel would seek explanation from the police, and that no laxity or delay in probe would be allowed. “It is not clear in what circumstance the probe officer has gone on leave.

The commission will ensure the inquiry continues in a proper way. We had sent notices to Navas and others to appear in the adalat but they didn’t turn up. After analysing the situation, further notices will be sent to summon them, if needed,” Sathidevi told reporters.