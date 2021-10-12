Seven months, seven years old children die in wall collapse in Kerala's Karipur

By Express News Service

KARIPUR: In a tragic incident, two children, seven months and seven years old, died when a wall of the bedroom of their house collapsed and fell upon them in the early morning (around 4.30 AM) on Tuesday.

The deceased are Lubana Fathima, 7 months, and Liyana Fathima, 7. The incident occurred when the children were sleeping in the room with their mother Sumayya, 28.

First, a compound wall adjacent to the house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The compound wall later fell on the wall of the bedroom. Sumayya was staying in the house of her house with her father Chonari Aboobacker at Mathamkulam near Karipur as her husband went to Kasaragod related to his job.

"Heavy stones and mud fell upon the children and mother. Children died on the spot. Sumayya was unconscious, but she gained consciousness when the family members gave her first aid. The mother and children were later shited to Kozhikode GMCH. Sumayya is safe now," Karipur sub-inspector Muraleedharan T told The New Indian Express.

It has been raining heavily in the district for the last couple of days. Some areas in the district were also flooded in the rains.