STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No plan to wind up Hindustan Insecticides, says Union minister Bhagavanth Khuba

The 8 acres of land owned by HIL India Ltd will be handed over to the state
government at market rate. The amount raised through land sale will ber
used to revive HIL.

Published: 13th October 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bhagavanth Khuba, Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers. (File photo | Express)

Bhagavanth Khuba, Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Amidst reports that the Niti Aayog has recommended closure of Udyogamandal and Bhatinda units of Hindustan Insecticides (HIL) India Ltd, the first central PSU in the state, Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers Bhagavanth Khuba said that there is no plan to wind up the Udyogamandal unit.

"I had visited HIL on Monday and reviewed the functioning of the unit. We have urged the state government to take over the land available with the unit. The amount raised through monetising the land asset will be used to revive the unit. The proposal to start production of bio pesticides is also under consideration," he told media persons.

The HIL has 8 acres of land at Udyogamandal which the ministry is planning to sell to Kerala government. Meanwhile, the HIL Officers Association submitted a memorandum to the minister urging to merge the unit with FACT.

Bhagavanth Khuba said an internal inquiry has been ordered in to the alleged mismatch of stocks worth Rs 1.9 crore at FACT Mangaluru unit. “The CMD has issued an order for inquiry and we will take action against the people involved based on the report,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister had set a target to achieve a generation capacity of 175 Giga Watts through renewable energy sources by 2022. “We have already achieved 149 Giga Watts and are confident of achieving the target,” he said. Bhagawanth Khuba visited the Cental Instriture of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) at Udyogamandal on Tuesday and reviewed the activities of the institute.

Distributing the certificates and job offers to students who completed diploma course in plastic technology, Khuba said steps will be taken to increase the intake of students for various courses offered by the institute. He urged the institute to be professional and initiate steps to become self reliant. The institute should produce products that are affordable and durable. Petronet LNG Foundation is sponsoring the Naipunyam Skill Development Training programme offered by the institute under its CSR programme. CIPET joint director K A Rajesh, Petronet LNG Foundation director Yogendra Reddy, CIPET skill training head R Jeevan Ram and others attended the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagavanth Khuba Udyogamandal and Bhatinda units of Hindustan Insecticides HIL chemicals and fertilizers
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp