No plan to wind up Hindustan Insecticides, says Union minister Bhagavanth Khuba

Amidst reports that the Niti Aayog has recommended closure of Udyogamandal and Bhatinda units of Hindustan Insecticides (HIL) India Ltd, the first central PSU in the state, Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers Bhagavanth Khuba said that there is no plan to wind up the Udyogamandal unit.

"I had visited HIL on Monday and reviewed the functioning of the unit. We have urged the state government to take over the land available with the unit. The amount raised through monetising the land asset will be used to revive the unit. The proposal to start production of bio pesticides is also under consideration," he told media persons.

The HIL has 8 acres of land at Udyogamandal which the ministry is planning to sell to Kerala government. Meanwhile, the HIL Officers Association submitted a memorandum to the minister urging to merge the unit with FACT.

Bhagavanth Khuba said an internal inquiry has been ordered in to the alleged mismatch of stocks worth Rs 1.9 crore at FACT Mangaluru unit. “The CMD has issued an order for inquiry and we will take action against the people involved based on the report,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister had set a target to achieve a generation capacity of 175 Giga Watts through renewable energy sources by 2022. “We have already achieved 149 Giga Watts and are confident of achieving the target,” he said. Bhagawanth Khuba visited the Cental Instriture of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) at Udyogamandal on Tuesday and reviewed the activities of the institute.

Distributing the certificates and job offers to students who completed diploma course in plastic technology, Khuba said steps will be taken to increase the intake of students for various courses offered by the institute. He urged the institute to be professional and initiate steps to become self reliant. The institute should produce products that are affordable and durable. Petronet LNG Foundation is sponsoring the Naipunyam Skill Development Training programme offered by the institute under its CSR programme. CIPET joint director K A Rajesh, Petronet LNG Foundation director Yogendra Reddy, CIPET skill training head R Jeevan Ram and others attended the programme.