Two little siblings among three dead as rain lashes Kerala; dam shutters up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/THRISSUR/MALAPPURAM: Heavy rain, triggered by cyclonic storms that formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, continued to lash the state on Tuesday. Three people, including two little sisters, died in rain-related incidents in Malappuram and Kollam. Several low-lying areas were inundated while minor landslides were reported in northern districts. Shutters of many dams were raised. Nearly 700 people have been shifted to the 27 relief camps so far.

Liyana Fathima, 7, and her seven-month-old sister Lubana from Mathamkulam near Karipur in Malappuram died on Tuesday morning when the bedroom wall of their house collapsed on them. They were sleeping alongside mother Sumayya.

Govindarajan, 65, a labourer at Nagamala estate at Thenmala in Kollam, died after he fell into the Nagamala stream while crossing a flooded road while returning home. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the state on Wednesday. Orange alerts have been sounded in central and northern districts.

“At present, two cyclonic circulations lie over the Bay of Bengal, and the central and south-east Arabian Sea. As a result, the southern peninsula including Kerala will receive heavy rain in the coming days,” Centre Director K Santhosh told TNIE.

The cyclonic circulation that lies over the Bay of Bengal is likely to become a low pressure area by Wednesday and later move towards the Odisha and Andhra coasts. Due to the two systems, the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from the state too is likely to be delayed.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K Rajan, who convened an emergency meeting of district collectors on Tuesday, said the state is fully equipped to tackle the situation.

Rain damages crops in 200 ha in Thrissur

“Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been positioned at various places in the state. The Army has informed that it is ready to send its team in case of emergency. People staying in low-lying and landslide-prone areas have been told to move into relief camps. Traffic regulation has been enforced in the Western Ghats at night. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Roundthe- clock control rooms have also been opened at the state, district and taluk levels. KSEB control room has been asked to work round the clock considering the situation,” said the minister. Heavy rain damaged crops in around 200 hectares in Thrissur.

The agriculture department has pegged the initial loss at `3 crore. With water from Poringalkuthu dam being released, entry to Athirappilly waterfalls has been restricted. The road from Chalakudy to Malakkapara was closed for traffic as the Chalakudy river is overflowing in many sections.

25cm rainfall in Karipur

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-55kmph is likely to prevail till Saturday. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea

6 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been positioned at various places in the state

Karipur in Malappuram district received the highest rainfall of 25cm in the last 24 hours.

It was followed by Mannarkad in Palakkad (24cm) and Kozhikode (22cm)

Orange Alert today

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Yellow Alert

Alappuzha and Kottayam

State receives 26.25cm in the first two weeks of October, which is an excess of 117%

Houses damaged

Heavy rain on Tuesday wreaked havoc in Malappuram, leading to destruction of houses and massive flooding in several areas including Pulikkal, Thenhipalam, Kondotty and Tanur. People residing in low-lying areas were evacuated and rehabilitated to safer places. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a family of six who were trapped in their flooded house.