VM Kutty, known for popularising Mappilapattu, passes away at 86

The singer and composer formed a troupe 'Kuttees Orchestra' and toured the major cities across India and even enthralled those living in Gulf countries. 

Published: 13th October 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mappilapattu singer VM Kutty

Mappilapattu singer VM Kutty (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Well-known Mappilapattu singer VM Kutty died here at a private hospital on Wednesday morning due to heart-related ailments. He was 86. 

Kutty popularised Mappilapattu or Muslim folk songs in Kerala taking it among masses far and wide. He has given memorable songs such as Samkritha Pamagari.

He sang at the All India Radio station in Kozhikode before he started performing in shows.

Born in Malappuram district's Pulikkal, Kutty was the first to present Mappilattu to the public at a literary function in Kasaragod way back in 1972. He formed a troupe 'Kuttees Orchestra' and toured the major cities across India and even enthralled those living in Gulf countries. 

During the 80s, the VM Kutty-Vilayil Faseela pair in Mappilapattu became a superhit. Kutty had many awards and honours to his credit including the Kerala Sangeetha Nadaka Academy award. 

His funeral will take place at the burial ground of Pulikkal Juma Masjid on Wednesday evening. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled his death.

