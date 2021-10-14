Cabinet nod for vigilance probe against Aryadan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to initiate a vigilance probe against senior Congress leader and former power minister Aryadan Mohammed into bribery allegations in the solar scam case.

A preliminary vigilance investigation will be held based on a complaint filed by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair that the former power minister abused his official position and took a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from her.

The cabinet decided to seek prior permission from the Governor to conduct the probe. Saritha Nair had earlier alleged that she had paid a bribe of Rs 40 lakh to then power minister Aryadan Mohammed for a power project. While appearing before the Solar Commission, she raised similar allegations. Though the allegation of bribery came up before the Commission also, there was no further action in this regard.