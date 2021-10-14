STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet nod for vigilance probe against Aryadan

The cabinet decided to seek prior permission from the  Governor to conduct the probe.

Published: 14th October 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to initiate a vigilance  probe against senior Congress leader and former power  minister Aryadan Mohammed into bribery allegations in the solar scam case. 

A preliminary vigilance investigation will be held based on a complaint filed by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair that the former power minister abused his official position and took a bribe of Rs 40  lakh from her. 

The cabinet decided to seek prior permission from the  Governor to conduct the probe. Saritha Nair had earlier alleged that she had paid a  bribe of Rs 40 lakh to then power minister Aryadan  Mohammed for a power project. While appearing  before the Solar Commission, she raised similar  allegations. Though the allegation of bribery came up before the Commission also, there was no further action in this regard. 

