Orthodox Church set to elect Mar Severios as Catholicos on Thursday

The proceedings of the meeting commenced with senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Clemis hoisting the flag at 2.30pm on Wednesday. 

Published: 14th October 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Clemis hoisting the flag of Malankara Syrian Christian Association at Parumala on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Malankara Syrian Christian Association, the apex body of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes of the Church, will meet on Thursday to elect the new Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan. 

While a physical meeting of association representatives, who are members of the Church managing committee, will be held at Baselios Marthoma Poulose II Bava Nagar, venue of the event at Parumala, a majority of the members will join the meeting online.  

The proceedings of the meeting commenced with senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Clemis hoisting the flag at 2.30pm on Wednesday. The meeting to elect the new catholicos will commence at 1pm on Thursday. Dr Mathews Mar Severios, Metropolitan of Kandanad West diocese, who has been nominated by Episcopal Synod of the Church and endorsed by Church managing committee, will be formally elected as Catholicos of East and Supreme Head of the Church in the meeting.

With only one nomination received for the position, the Malankara Syrian Christian Association will unanimously elect Mathews Mar Severios as the successor of Baselios Marthoma Poulose II, who passed away in July this year

