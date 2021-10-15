In shocking video, school kids seen engaged in violent fight in Kerala's Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The students of two schools entered into a violent clash at Koduvally in Kozhikode, using stones, sticks and fists to attack each other. The clash between the plus-one students of government higher secondary schools at Koduvally and neighbouring Karuvanpoyil took place at broad daylight on Wednesday noon.

Many students violently clashed for half an hour at Karattupoyil on the road and later it spread to the adjacent land of local resident Siddique. According to Koduvally police, a previous issue over playing in a football turf ground triggered the clash. "We have taken a case based on the complaint of Siddique that his crops were destroyed in the clash. No student had approached the police and nobody was injured," said the SHO.

It is said that the local people had to intervene to disperse the violent adolescents. The two schools are separated by five kilometres.

The video of the incident has gone viral with many taking aback by the fighting fury. The local residents have demanded counselling for the students. "There were simmering issues between the students of the schools earlier also. This time, it lead to a major fight," said K K A Khadar, a local man.